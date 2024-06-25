Theme
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers a statement, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel, April 17, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers a statement, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, Israel, April 17, 2024. (Reuters)

Germany’s Baerbock announces more Gaza aid, criticizes parts of Israeli government

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday announced 19 million euros ($20.3 million) in more aid to Gaza and criticized parts of the Israeli government for actions that she said undermined the country’s long-term security.

Baerbock was in Jerusalem as part of efforts to prevent war between Israel and Hamas from escalating into a regional conflict.

“Increasing settler violence is spreading fear and terror in the West Bank and digging ever deeper trenches of hatred,” she said.

“Parts of the Israeli government coalition are stirring up trouble and endangering long-term Israeli security interests with their aggressive settler policy,” she added.

