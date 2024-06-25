Theme
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid make their way to the Gaza Strip An Israeli soldier stands guard as a truck carrying humanitarian aid makes its way to the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militia group Hamas, at Erez Crossing in southern Israel, May 5, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Hamas fires at UNICEF aid convoy in Gaza, Israeli military says

Reuters
1 min read

Israel’s military said on Tuesday that Hamas militants fired a projectile at a UNICEF humanitarian aid convoy.

The aid convoy, the IDF said, was coordinated with UNICEF to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south.

“During the coordinated activity, the Hamas terrorist organization fired a projectile at the humanitarian route near the UNICEF aid convoy and IDF soldiers securing the area,” it said in a statement that was accompanied by a video of the strike.

“There were no injuries to international aid workers or IDF soldiers in the attack.”

