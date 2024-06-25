Theme
Children look on as Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid shortages of aid supplies, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 19, 2024. (Reuters)
Children look on as Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid shortages of aid supplies, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 19, 2024. (Reuters)

High risk of famine persists across Gaza, global hunger monitor says

Reuters
A high risk of famine persists across the whole of the Gaza Strip as long as conflict between Israel and Hamas continues and humanitarian access is restricted, according to an assessment by a global hunger monitor.

More than 495,000 people, or more than one fifth of Gaza's population, are facing the most severe, catastrophic level of food insecurity, an update from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said, a copy of which was seen by Reuters ahead of its release on Tuesday.

The IPC said increased deliveries of food and nutrition services to northern Gaza in March and April appeared to have reduced the severity of hunger in the area, where the UN-backed body had previously projected that famine was likely.

But it also said improvements seen in April could rapidly be reversed.

“The humanitarian space in the Gaza Strip continues to shrink and the ability to safely deliver assistance to populations is dwindling. The recent trajectory is negative and highly unstable,” the IPC update said.

Medics ramp up screening efforts as child malnutrition concerns rise in Gaza

