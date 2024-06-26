Theme
Travelers push their luggage as they leave the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The information display screens on Sunday at Beirut's international airport were hacked by domestic anti-Hezbollah groups, as clashes between the Lebanese militant group and the Israeli military continue to intensify along the border. Departure and arrival information Sunday was replaced by a message accusing the Hezbollah group of putting Lebanon at risk of an all-out war with Israel. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Travelers push their luggage as they leave the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP)

Germany urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Germany on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible due to the risk of escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed ally of Hamas in Lebanon, have traded near-daily cross-border fire since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel sparked the war in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions have been rising in recent days with growing exchanges of fire.

On Wednesday Berlin’s foreign ministry updates its travel guidance for the country, saying: “German nationals are urgently requested to leave Lebanon.”

“The current heightened tensions in the border area with Israel could escalate further at any time,” the ministry said.

There is also an “increased risk of terrorist attacks” in Lebanon, which could be directed against Western foreigners or large hotels, it said.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock cautioned on Tuesday that “miscalculation” could trigger all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, urging the need for “extreme restraint” as tensions soar.

“With every rocket across the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, the danger grows that a miscalculation could trigger a hot war,” Baerbock said on X during a visit to Beirut, referring to the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon.

