Displaced Palestinian children sit in an UNRWA School, which was damaged in an Israeli air strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 20, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,718

AFP
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 37,718 people have been killed during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 60 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 86,377 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Israel strikes northern and southern Gaza, battles Hamas in Rafah

Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order, UNRWA chief says

US warns Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war

