A Palestinian child walks with a stuffed bear recovered from the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis on June 21, 2024, in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP)
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,765

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 37,765 people have been killed during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 47 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 86,429 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

