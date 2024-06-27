Theme
FILE - Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kafar Hamam, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, on May 17, 2024. President Joe Biden has called for a quick ceasefire and end to the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying the militant group is no longer capable of launching an attack on Israel like the one on Oct. 7. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right ministers disagree, saying that destroying Hamas will require continued Israeli military operations in the strip. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kafar Hamam, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon, on May 17, 2024. (File photo: AP)

Israel threatens to send Lebanon to ‘stone age,’ but says it doesn’t want war

Al Arabiya English
Published:
2 min read

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said during a visit to Washington on Wednesday that his country did not want war in Lebanon, but could send it back to the “Stone Age” if diplomacy failed.

“We don’t want to get into a war because it’s not good for Israel. We have the ability to take Lebanon back to the Stone Age, but we don’t want to do it,” Gallant told reporters on the last day of the visit.

“We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario,” he said.

“Hezbollah understands very well that we can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched.”

Fears of an all-out war in Lebanon have risen in recent weeks as violent exchanges between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group have intensified.

The two sides have been trading regular cross-border fire ever since Israel began its war in Gaza where Hezbollah ally Hamas rules.

Gallant alleged Wednesday that Israel had killed more than 400 Hezbollah “terrorists” in recent months.

According to an AFP tally, Israel has killed at least 481 people in Lebanon since October 7, including 94 civilians.

On the Israeli side, at least 15 soldiers and 11 civilians have died, according to Israel.

Lebanon’s national news agency reported an Israeli strike on Wednesday night that destroyed a building in Nabatiyeh, wounding five people who were in the vicinity.

With AFP.

