Israeli airstrikes in Nabatieh injure at least five Lebanese civilians

At least five Lebanese civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed a residential building in Al-Mashaa neighborhood of Nabatieh, the Lebanese news agency said on Wednesday.



The agency said the Israeli raid caused damage to dozens of homes and cars.

Israeli forces and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah have been exchanging fire on a near-daily basis since the start of the war in Gaza more than eight months ago.

The United States has been warning Israel that a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could spark a regional war and urging a diplomatic solution.

Israel and Hezbollah last fought a full-scale war in 2006 when a cross-border Hezbollah attack sparked 34 days of fighting that took a heavy toll on Lebanon, especially the country’s south.

With agencies

