People gather near ambulances at a damaged site of what security sources said was an Israeli strike in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, Feb. 15, 2024. (Reuters)
Israeli airstrikes in Nabatieh injure at least five Lebanese civilians

Al Arabiya English
At least five Lebanese civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed a residential building in Al-Mashaa neighborhood of Nabatieh, the Lebanese news agency said on Wednesday.

The agency said the Israeli raid caused damage to dozens of homes and cars.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Israeli forces and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah have been exchanging fire on a near-daily basis since the start of the war in Gaza more than eight months ago.

The United States has been warning Israel that a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah could spark a regional war and urging a diplomatic solution.

Israel and Hezbollah last fought a full-scale war in 2006 when a cross-border Hezbollah attack sparked 34 days of fighting that took a heavy toll on Lebanon, especially the country’s south.

With agencies

