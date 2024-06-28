Theme
Queen Rania shares photo of Crown Prince, pregnant Princess Rajwa in birthday post

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
1 min read

Queen Rania shared a heartfelt message on social media celebrating Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah’s birthday alongside a photo of him with his pregnant wife, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.

“Happy birthday my dearest Hussein. Can’t wait to see you and Rajwa as parents!” she wrote on Instagram.

The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) had in April announced that the royal couple were expecting their first baby this summer.

Prince Al Hussein – the heir to the Jordanian throne – married Princess Rajwa, a Saudi architect from a prominent family related to the Saudi royal family, in June 2023.

Their wedding took place in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman - the scene of other key Hashemite kingdom weddings, including King Abdullah II to Queen Rania and the monarch’s father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.

