Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Saudi Arabia urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The call from the Saudi embassy in Lebanon comes following “ the developments of the current events in southern Lebanon, and confirms its previous call to all Saudi citizens to abide by the travel ban to Lebanon,” a statement on SPA said.

On Wednesday, Germany also urged its citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible due to the risk of escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed ally of Hamas in Lebanon, have traded near-daily cross-border fire since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel sparked the war in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions have been rising in recent days with growing exchanges of fire.

