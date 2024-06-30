Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
The Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections are broadcast on TV at a restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey May 14, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
The Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections are broadcast on TV at a restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey May 14, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Propane tank explosion at western Turkey restaurant kills five, injures 63

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A propane tank explosion at a restaurant in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Sunday left five people dead and 63 others injured, authorities said.

Security cameras recorded the explosion, which devastated the street and caused minor damage to surrounding buildings.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that dozens of rescue personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Izmir Gov. Suleyman Elban visited the injured at the hospital and announced that 40 of them had already been released.

Authorities have detained one suspect who might be responsible. The man had replaced the propane tank with a new one on Saturday.

Read more:

Two injured in methane blast at Uralkali mine in Russia: Report

Blast kills two, injures three in southern Montenegro

Explosion at apartment building in China’s Harbin: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size