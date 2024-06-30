Theme
FILE PHOTO: Palestinians travel in a donkey-drawn cart loaded with their belongings as they flee Rafah due to an Israeli military operation, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo
Palestinians travel in a donkey-drawn cart loaded with their belongings as they flee Rafah due to an Israeli military operation, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024. (Reuters)

Gaza war death toll at 37,877

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 37,877 people have been killed during nearly nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 43 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 86,969 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

