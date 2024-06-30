Gaza war death toll at 37,877

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 37,877 people have been killed during nearly nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.



The toll includes at least 43 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 86,969 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



