Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A Palestinian child looks out from the pockmarked balcony of an apartment damaged from previous Israeli bombardment, as residents return to the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on June 30, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
A Palestinian child looks out from the pockmarked balcony of an apartment damaged from previous Israeli bombardment, as residents return to the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on June 30, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (AFP)

Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 37,900

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 37,900 people have been killed during nearly nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 23 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 87,060 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Islamic Jihad fires rockets into Israel as tanks advance in north and south

Director of Al-Shifa Hospital released by Israel says was tortured while in custody

Palestinian ministry says Israeli raid kills woman and child in West Bank

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size