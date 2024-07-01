Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 37,900

1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 37,900 people have been killed during nearly nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.



The toll includes at least 23 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 87,060 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.



