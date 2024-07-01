Israel army says Gaza militants fire barrage of ‘20 projectiles’

1 min read

Israel’s military said Palestinian militants fired on Monday a barrage of some “20 projectiles” from Gaza’s main southern city Khan Younis, and that forces were striking the suspected launch site.



“Approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Khan Younis. A number of the projectiles were intercepted and some of the projectiles fell inside southern Israel,” the military said, reporting no casualties.



The armed wing of Islamic Jihad said it had fired the salvo that targeted several southern Israel communities along the border with Gaza.



“We bombed ... the settlements along the Gaza Strip with a missile barrage in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people,” the Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement.



