A Palestinian man holds his children as he walks next to buildings destroyed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 30, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Palestinian man holds his children as he walks next to buildings destroyed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 30, 2024. (Reuters)

Israel army says Gaza militants fire barrage of ‘20 projectiles’

AFP
1 min read

Israel’s military said Palestinian militants fired on Monday a barrage of some “20 projectiles” from Gaza’s main southern city Khan Younis, and that forces were striking the suspected launch site.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“Approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Khan Younis. A number of the projectiles were intercepted and some of the projectiles fell inside southern Israel,” the military said, reporting no casualties.

The armed wing of Islamic Jihad said it had fired the salvo that targeted several southern Israel communities along the border with Gaza.

“We bombed ... the settlements along the Gaza Strip with a missile barrage in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people,” the Al-Quds Brigades said in a statement.

