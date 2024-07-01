Israeli army orders new evacuations in southern Gaza, residents flee

2 min read

The Israeli army on Monday issued a new evacuation order for parts of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza, with witnesses reporting that many were fleeing.

Hundreds of thousands had already left Rafah ahead of and during a ground offensive launched by Israeli troops on the southernmost city since early May.

The warning for al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other towns in the two governorates, made on social media and in an official statement, came hours after Israel said 20 “projectiles” were fired into Israel from the Khan Younis region.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The attack was claimed by the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. Israel had already staged airstrikes in Rafah on Monday.

“Fear and extreme anxiety have gripped people after the evacuation order,” said Bani Suhaila resident Ahmad Najjar. “There is a large displacement of residents.”

Since launching its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27, Israeli forces progressively moved south in the Palestinian territory, seeking to destroy Hamas battalions, though fighting has restarted in the north.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The war began with Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israel tallies.

The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza including 42 the army says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,900 people, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

With AFP

Read more:

Islamic Jihad fires rockets into Israel as tanks advance in north and south

Palestinian ministry says Israeli raid kills woman and child in West Bank

Director of Al-Shifa Hospital released by Israel says was tortured while in custody