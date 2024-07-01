Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Israeli soldiers patrol an area near the northern kibbutz of Kfar Blum close to the border with Lebanon after Hezbollah said its fighters carried out an aerial attack with two drones against an Israeli air defense system site in the border region on January 25, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by jalaa marey / AFP)
Israeli soldiers patrol an area near the northern kibbutz of Kfar Blum close to the border with Lebanon after Hezbollah said its fighters carried out an aerial attack with two drones against an Israeli air defense system site in the border region on January 25, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (File photo: AFP)

Israel says 18 soldiers hurt in drone attack in Golan Heights

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israel’s military said on Sunday 18 of its soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, when a drone struck their position in the occupied Golan Heights, which border Lebanon.

The Israeli military said in a statement the strike happened earlier on Sunday. It said since then, it had struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon with air strikes and artillery fire.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Fighting between the Israeli military and Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been escalating, after it was triggered by the Gaza war.

Read more:

Hezbollah launches most rockets yet in war after Israel kills a top commander

Syrian soldier killed in Israeli retaliation strike after attack on Golan Heights

Israel struck position in east Lebanon, Hezbollah source says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size