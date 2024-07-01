Israel says 18 soldiers hurt in drone attack in Golan Heights

1 min read

Israel’s military said on Sunday 18 of its soldiers were injured, one of them seriously, when a drone struck their position in the occupied Golan Heights, which border Lebanon.

The Israeli military said in a statement the strike happened earlier on Sunday. It said since then, it had struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon with air strikes and artillery fire.

Fighting between the Israeli military and Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been escalating, after it was triggered by the Gaza war.

