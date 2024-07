1 min read

Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa Group is to invest $21 billion in Egypt’s North Coast SouthMED project, its chief executive announced at a press conference on Tuesday.



The SouthMED development, which spans 23 million square meters of land on the Mediterranean coast west of Alexandria, is expected to generate sales of about $35 billion, CEO Hisham Talaat Moustafa said.

Developing...