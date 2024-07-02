Lebanon accuses US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: Judicial source

2 min read

Lebanese authorities have charged a man who opened fire on the US embassy in Beirut with the crime of belonging to ISIS, a judicial source said Tuesday.

Last month, a Syrian man was arrested for the shooting at the embassy entrance after having been seriously injured in the attack.

“The government’s commissioner to the military courts, Judge Fadi Akiki, charged Syrian national Qais Farraj with the crime of belonging to [ISIS] and carrying out terrorist acts” by perpetrating the embassy attack, the official told AFP.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Farraj has yet to be interrogated because he is still in intensive care at the Beirut military hospital, recovering from serious injuries after being shot by the Lebanese army, the official said.

The assailant also possessed unlicensed weapons, said the official who requested anonymity because they are not allowed to speak to the press.

“Akiki also charged two other people with the crime of trafficking unlicensed weapons. The pair had sold Farraj the machine gun and ammunition used in the attack,” he added.

Last month, Lebanese authorities arrested 20 people after the shooting, including Farraj’s father, brother and clerics with links to the assailant.

In September last year, a gunman opened fire at the US embassy, without causing casualties.

Lebanese police alleged the shooter was a delivery driver seeking revenge for his perceived humiliation by security personnel.

That shooting coincided with the anniversary of a deadly 1984 car bombing outside the US embassy annex in Beirut, which the United States blamed on the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Read more:

US, Europe warn Lebanon’s Hezbollah to back off from wider Mideast conflict

Lebanon arrests 20 over attack on US embassy: Source

Iran warns Israel of ‘obliterating’ war if it attacks Lebanon