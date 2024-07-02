Theme
Breaking: Over 37,925 Palestinians killed in Israel’s Gaza attack since Oct. 7: Health ministry

Reuters
At least 37,925 Palestinians have been killed and 87,141 have been injured in the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Developing

