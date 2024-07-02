Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Supporters of pro-Kurdish DEM Party scuffle with riot police as they try to march to protest against a court decision convicting former party officials, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, May 22, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Supporters of pro-Kurdish DEM Party scuffle with riot police as they try to march to protest against a court decision convicting former party officials, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, May 22, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkey detains 474 people after anti-Syrian riots: Minister

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Turkish authorities said Tuesday they had detained over 470 people after anti-Syrian riots in several cities sparked by accusations that a Syrian man had harassed a child.

“474 people were detained after the provocative actions” carried out against Syrians in Turkey, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tensions escalated from Sunday following violence in a central Anatolian city after a Syrian man was accused of harassing a child.

A group of men targeted Syrian businesses and properties in Kayseri on Sunday, with videos on social media showing a grocery store being set on fire.

In one of the videos a Turkish man was heard shouting: “We don’t want any more Syrians! We don’t want any more foreigners.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused the opposition of stoking tensions while condemning the latest bout of violence against the Syrians as “unacceptable.”

But the violence spread to several other cities late on Monday including Istanbul and authorities have often called for calm.

Turkish police boosted security around the Syrian consulate in Istanbul, deploying an armored truck and patrolling the vicinity, according to an AFP journalist.

Read more:

Ten ISIS militants receive life sentences again in 2015 Ankara bombing retrial

Turkey arrests 67 after mob attacks Syrian properties

Propane tank explosion at western Turkey restaurant kills five, injures 63

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size