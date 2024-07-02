Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Girls walk past tents at a camp for people displaced by conflict in Sudan’s eastern Gedaref province on May 15, 2024. (AFP)
Girls walk past tents at a camp for people displaced by conflict in Sudan’s eastern Gedaref province on May 15, 2024. (File photo: AFP)

UN seeks help for tens of thousands of Sudan refugees fleeing to Libya, Uganda

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday it is expanding its Sudan aid plan to two new countries, Libya and Uganda, after tens of thousands of refugees arrived there in recent months.

UNHCR’s Ewan Watson told reporters in Geneva that at least 20,000 refugees had arrived in Libya since last year, with arrivals accelerating in recent months, while at least 39,000 Sudanese refugees had arrived in Uganda.

“It just speaks to the desperate situation and desperate decisions that people are making, that they end up in a place like Libya which is of course extremely, extremely difficult for refugees right now,” he said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s RSF says it has taken key city

Aid groups press to stop Sudan ‘man-made’ famine as 755,000 are projected to starve

Over half of Sudanese face ‘acute food insecurity’: UN-backed report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size