A general view shows Haifa Port, which is to be sold to India's Adani Ports and local partner Gadot in Haifa, Israel July 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on vital target in Israel’s Haifa

Reuters
1 min read

Yemen’s Houthis said on Tuesday that they, along with the Islamic resistance in Iraq, have conducted a joint military operation, attacking a vital target in Israel’s Haifa.

The military operation has been carried out with “a number of winged missiles,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement, without identifying the target that was attacked.

The Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, in what it says is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Iran-aligned Houthis first launched drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in November. In dozens of attacks, they have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

