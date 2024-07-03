Iran’s Khamenei says turnout in presidential election was ‘lower than expected’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the turnout in the country’s first round of presidential elections was “lower than expected,” semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Developing
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the turnout in the country’s first round of presidential elections was “lower than expected,” semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Developing
Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.
Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.