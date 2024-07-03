Theme
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei casts his vote during presidential elections in Tehran, Iran, June 28, 2024. (Via Reuters)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei casts his vote during presidential elections in Tehran, Iran, June 28, 2024. (Reuters)

Iran’s Khamenei says turnout in presidential election was ‘lower than expected’

Reuters
1 min read

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the turnout in the country’s first round of presidential elections was “lower than expected,” semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Developing

