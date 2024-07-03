Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Palestinian children sit on water containers in front of buildings damaged during previous Israeli bombardment, as residents return to the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on June 30, 2024. (AFP)
Palestinian children sit on water containers in front of buildings damaged during previous Israeli bombardment, as residents return to the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on June 30, 2024. (AFP)

Israel studying Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal, says Mossad

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Israel is studying Hamas’ response to a proposal that would include a hostage release deal and ceasefire in Gaza, according to a statement from Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

“The mediators of the hostage deal have given the negotiating team Hamas’ response to the hostage deal outline. Israel is examining the response and will respond to the mediators,” said a statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, on behalf of Mossad.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Hamas exchanged “some ideas” with mediators to end Israel’s war in Gaza, the Palestinian group said in a statement on Wednesday, citing an official source.

Mediators including Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been trying for months to secure a ceasefire and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza but their efforts have stalled.

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel says it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting until Hamas is eradicated.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas gunmen burst into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages back into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. The offensive launched by Israel in retaliation has killed nearly 38,000 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, and has left the heavily built-up coastal enclave in ruins.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ceasefire plan on the table, which was made public at the end of May by US President Joe Biden, entails the gradual release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and pullback of Israeli forces over two phases.

It also envisages the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, with the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of the remains of deceased hostages in a third phase.

Read more:

Israel gives $116 million of withheld tax revenue to Palestinians

Israel makes largest West Bank land seizure in three decades: Anti-settlement group

Canada imposes sanctions on seven Israeli settlers over West Bank extremist violence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size