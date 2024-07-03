Theme
Juventus' Merih Demiral celebrates scoring their first goal on January 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Turkey summons German envoy over goal celebration row: Source

Reuters
Turkey’s foreign ministry summoned Germany’s ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday regarding a dispute over Turkish football player Merih Demiral’s “wolf salute” goal celebration, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Earlier, European soccer’s governing body UEFA opened an investigation into the Turkish center back’s celebration in a Tuesday evening match that Germany condemned as racist due to its far-right associations.

