Turkey summons German envoy over goal celebration row: Source

Turkey’s foreign ministry summoned Germany’s ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday regarding a dispute over Turkish football player Merih Demiral’s “wolf salute” goal celebration, a Turkish diplomatic source said.
Earlier, European soccer’s governing body UEFA opened an investigation into the Turkish center back’s celebration in a Tuesday evening match that Germany condemned as racist due to its far-right associations.
