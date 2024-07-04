Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts: White House
US President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed in a call in Thursday efforts to finalize a deal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a release of hostages held by Hamas, the White House said.
The two leaders also discussed the recent response received from Hamas, the White House said. They also welcomed a meeting to take place on July 15 between the US and Israeli national security teams, it said.
Netanyahu is due to confer with his own team about proposals from Hamas on a possible ceasefire deal to pause the nearly nine-month war in Gaza.
Israel received Hamas’ response on Wednesday to a proposal made public at the end of May by US President Joe Biden that would include the release of about 120 hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.
With Reuters
