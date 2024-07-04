Theme
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts: White House

1 min read

US President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed in a call in Thursday efforts to finalize a deal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a release of hostages held by Hamas, the White House said.

The two leaders also discussed the recent response received from Hamas, the White House said. They also welcomed a meeting to take place on July 15 between the US and Israeli national security teams, it said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Netanyahu is due to confer with his own team about proposals from Hamas on a possible ceasefire deal to pause the nearly nine-month war in Gaza.

Israel received Hamas’ response on Wednesday to a proposal made public at the end of May by US President Joe Biden that would include the release of about 120 hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

With Reuters

