Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A Palestinian man carries a child while walking near rubble, following an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 27, 2024. (Reuters)
A Palestinian man carries a child while walking near rubble, following an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 27, 2024. (Reuters)

Gaza war death toll exceeds 38,000: Health ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 38,011 people have been killed during nearly nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 58 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 87,445 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Israeli cabinet to weigh on Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal

Dangerous skin diseases spreading among Gaza children

Israel makes largest West Bank land seizure in three decades: Anti-settlement group

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size