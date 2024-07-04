Theme
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, December 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, December 10, 2023. (Reuters)

Israeli cabinet to consider Hamas ceasefire proposal: Source

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will on Thursday evening convene a meeting of his security cabinet to discuss proposals from Hamas about a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza, a source in Netanyahu’s office said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Before the cabinet meets, Netanyahu will have consultations with his ceasefire negotiations team, the source also said.

Israel studying Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal, says Mossad

