Israeli cabinet to consider Hamas ceasefire proposal: Source

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will on Thursday evening convene a meeting of his security cabinet to discuss proposals from Hamas about a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza, a source in Netanyahu’s office said.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
Before the cabinet meets, Netanyahu will have consultations with his ceasefire negotiations team, the source also said.
Read more:
Israel studying Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal, says Mossad