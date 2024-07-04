2 min read

The Palestinian ambassador to Britain Husam Zomlot has said that the Palestinian cause should not be seen as a matter tied to any specific political party in the UK.

“Palestine is not a partisan issue. It isn’t a party issue. Palestine should be a UK issue, an international issue, because it is an issue of human rights. It’s an issue of international law, and it’s an issue of people’s inalienable rights that are not up for discussion,” Zomlot said during an interview with Al Arabiya English’s Rosanna Lockwood. The interview is part of Al Arabiya English’s special coverage of the UK general election.

Zomlot also said that Britain should have already recognized a Palestinian state, adding that London has missed “many opportunities” to do so.

The Palestinian envoy expressed his admiration for the support shown by the British public for Palestinians through public demonstrations and other actions since the war in Gaza began last October.

Labour is running on a platform of change, advocating for reforms after 14 years of Conservative governance marked by economic challenges, a cost-of-living crisis, Brexit-related divisions, and multiple party scandals.

Keir Starmer’s center-left party is the favorite to win the UK general election, which would defy the recent trend toward right-wing politics in Europe and beyond, positioning him as the next prime minister.

Starmer’s policy on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza largely aligns with that of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government. Both parties assert that Israel has the right to defend itself within the bounds of international law, while also expressing concern over the number of Palestinian casualties.

Both parties support a ceasefire if both sides in the conflict agree, the release of Israeli hostages, and the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of the Middle East peace process.

