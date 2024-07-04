Theme
A fighter jet is launched from the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower during a strike against what the U.S. military describe as Houthi military targets in Yemen, February 3, 2024. (US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers/Handout via Reuters)
A fighter jet is launched from the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower during a strike against what the U.S. military describe as Houthi military targets in Yemen, February 3, 2024. (US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Janae Chambers/Handout via Reuters)

US military says it destroyed two Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in Red Sea

Al Arabiya English
1 min read

The US military’s Central Command said on Thursday its forces successfully destroyed two Yemen’s Houthi uncrewed surface vessels in the Red Sea and one Houthi radar site in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.

In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

The attacks have also sent insurance costs spiraling for vessels transiting the Red Sea and prompted many shipping firms to take the far longer passage around the southern tip of Africa instead.

The United States in December announced a maritime security initiative to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks, which have forced commercial vessels to divert from the route that normally carries 12 percent of global trade.

With agencies

