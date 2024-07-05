3 min read

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert has expressed concerns that international support for Israel is “eroding rapidly,” attributing this decline to the actions of the current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English’s Rosanna Lockwood, Olmert said: “I think that (support for Israel) is eroding rapidly. There’s no question about it.”

Olmert elaborated: “I think that most of the countries that were supporters of Israel in the first place are still supporters and friends of the state of Israel and the people of Israel, but not necessarily of the government of Israel.”

He blamed the decline in support on Netanyahu’s “arrogance and the brutality.”

Olmert added: “This is a result of the attitude towards the prime minister. I think this is not a dramatic or fundamental change in the basic attitude of these countries towards the state of Israel and the people of Israel.”

Olmert also commented on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, asserting that it “should be stopped now” as Israel has already “won.”

“The war should be stopped now. There is no merit of any significance that I can see for continuing the military confrontation. Israel won this military confrontation. Hamas has been weakened dramatically … now it’s time to bring back all the hostages as soon as possible,” he said.

Olmert accused Netanyahu of prioritizing his political career over Israel’s interests, expressing doubt that Netanyahu would agree to a ceasefire with Hamas if it meant risking the support of the hardline members of his coalition.

“Based on the experience we have with Netanyahu, he will prefer his government interest and the stability of this coalition over the national interest of Israel,” he said.

Olmert said he does not believe Netanyahu should be charged with war crimes and defended the conduct of Israeli forces, stating: “I don’t think that there has been any order by anyone in Israel … to shoot indiscriminately against Palestinians.”

Olmert acknowledged the significant loss of Palestinian civilian lives in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza but placed the blame on Hamas, accusing the Palestinian group of embedding itself within civilian infrastructure, a charge Hamas denies.

