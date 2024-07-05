Theme
Palestinians rush trucks as they transport international humanitarian aid from the US-built Trident Pier near Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on May 18, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Palestinians rush trucks as they transport international humanitarian aid from the US-built Trident Pier near Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on May 18, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (File photo: AFP)

Hamas says it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza

Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Friday it rejects any statements and positions that support plans for foreign forces to enter the Gaza Strip under any name or justification.

The group said the administration of the Gaza Strip is a purely Palestinian matter. “The Palestinian people (...) will not allow any guardianship or the imposition of any external solutions or equations,” it added.

Separately, the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), a group allied with Hamas, said it considered any attempt to deploy international or other forces in Gaza as ‘an aggression’ and will deal with it as occupying forces.

