A Palestinian child reacts, following an Israeli strike near a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian child reacts, following an Israeli strike near a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 3, 2024. (Reuters)

38,098 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says

At least 38,098 Palestinians have been killed and 87,705 others injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 38,098 people have been killed in nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 87 deaths over the past 48 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 87,705 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

