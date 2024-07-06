38,098 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says

1 min read

At least 38,098 Palestinians have been killed and 87,705 others injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday.

The toll includes at least 87 deaths over the past 48 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 87,705 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

