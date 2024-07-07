Theme
This photo provided by the French Navy shows the frigate Languedoc in the Strait of Hormuz, between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, Friday, May 28, 2021. France said Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, that one of its warships in the Red Sea was targeted by drones coming from Yemen. Both were intercepted and shot down. (Marine Nationale via AP)
The Aspides mission began in February in response to drone and missile attacks on vessels by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants. (File photo: AP)

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

1 min read

The EU naval mission protecting ships crossing the Red Sea said its frigate Psara had destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.

The Aspides mission began in February in response to drone and missile attacks on vessels by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants. The Houthis describe the attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.

Other countries, including the United States, also have naval forces operating in the area.

