Health ministry says Gaza war death toll 38,153

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 38,153 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants now in its tenth month.
The toll includes at least 55 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 87,828 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
