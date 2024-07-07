Theme
Displaced Palestinians carry belongings as they walk in front of a destroyed building in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on July 7, 2024. (AFP)
Health ministry says Gaza war death toll 38,153

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 38,153 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants now in its tenth month.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 55 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 87,828 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

