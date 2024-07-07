Theme
In this photo provided Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, by the Iranian Army, the Iranian destroyer Sahand sails in Persian Gulf waters, in Bandar Abbas, Iran. (AP)
In this photo provided on Dec. 1, 2018 by the Iranian army, the Iranian destroyer Sahand sails in Gulf waters, in Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Via AP)

Iranian warship Sahand capsizes during repairs in port of Bandar Abbas

Reuters
The Iranian navy frigate Sahand capsized during repairs in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

“As Sahand was being repaired at the wharf, it lost its balance due to water ingress. Fortunately ... the vessel is being returned to balance quickly,” the official news agency IRNA reported, citing a navy statement.

It did not specify when the accident occurred. State media carried a picture of a capsized ship and said several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Read more:

Iranian warship Shahid Mahdavi on the move amid Houthi threat to attack ships

Iran’s IRGC says fired ship-based long-range ballistic missiles for first time

Iran confirms its navy seized tanker in Gulf of Oman that was boarded by armed men

