Gaza war death toll at 38,193, health ministry says

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday at least 38,193 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its tenth month.
For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.
The toll includes at least 40 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 87,903 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
Read more:
Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody, relative and witness say
Stopping Gaza war now would be folly, Israel’s Smotrich says
Israeli protesters block roads to pressure government to reach Gaza hostage deal