Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A woman walks with a girl past the rubble of a destroyed building in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 8, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP)
A woman walks with a girl past the rubble of a destroyed building in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 8, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)

Gaza war death toll at 38,193, health ministry says

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday at least 38,193 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its tenth month.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll includes at least 40 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 87,903 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Read more:

Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody, relative and witness say

Stopping Gaza war now would be folly, Israel’s Smotrich says

Israeli protesters block roads to pressure government to reach Gaza hostage deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size