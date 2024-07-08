Iran’s Pezeshkian assures Hezbollah chief Nasrallah of continued support

2 min read

Iran’s support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other Tehran-backed militias in the region will “continue with strength,” Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said in a letter to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, state media reported on Monday.

Iran provides financial and military support to Hezbollah, a key member of the “axis of resistance” – an alliance of pro-Iran armed groups opposing Israel and the US. The alliance also includes Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and various militias in Syria and Iraq.

Iran “has always supported the resistance of the region’s people against the illegitimate Zionist regime (Israel),” Pezeshkian wrote, according to Fars news agency.

“Supporting the resistance is rooted in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran … and will continue with strength,” he added.

“I am confident that the resistance movements in the region will prevent [Israel] from continuing its warmongering and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations in the region,” said Pezeshkian, who last week won a presidential election held early following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in May.

Nasrallah had congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory on Saturday.

In Iran, the supreme leader, not the president, holds ultimate authority over all state matters, including foreign policy and the nuclear program. Therefore, Iran’s support for allied militias in the region was unlikely to change with the election of a new president.

Ali Khamenei, 85, has been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989.

