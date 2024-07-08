Israel says it launched multiple strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

1 min read

Israel’s military said in a statement early on Monday it launched multiple air and artillery strikes overnight on what it said were Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon.

The strikes came after the Iranian-backed militant group said on Sunday it had launched a drone attack in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

