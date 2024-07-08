Theme
Smoke rises from the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from the town of Qlayaa, southern Lebanon June 25, 2024. (Reuters)
Smoke rises from the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from the town of Qlayaa, southern Lebanon June 25, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Israel says it launched multiple strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Reuters, Jerusalem 
Israel’s military said in a statement early on Monday it launched multiple air and artillery strikes overnight on what it said were Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon.

The strikes came after the Iranian-backed militant group said on Sunday it had launched a drone attack in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

