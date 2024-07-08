Stopping Gaza war now would be folly, Israel’s Smotrich says

1 min read

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Monday it would be a huge mistake to stop Israel’s military offensive in Gaza now.



For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.



Smotrich, who heads a pro-settler party which is part of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s governing coalition, made the comment as Israeli officials continued talks via mediators about a possible ceasefire deal with Palestinian militant group Hamas.



He wrote on social media platform X: “Hamas is collapsing and begging for a ceasefire. This is the time to squeeze the neck until we crush and break the enemy. To stop now, just before the end, and let him recover and fight us again, is a senseless folly.”

Read more:

Israel pounds Gaza City, tanks storm area



Netanyahu: Gaza deal must let Israel resume fighting until war goals met

Deadly battles, Hezbollah rockets as Gaza war enters 10th month