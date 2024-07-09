Theme
People walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings along a street in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 8, 2024. (AFP)
At least 38,243 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday at least 38,243 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 50 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It added that 88,033 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

