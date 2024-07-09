Iran says dismantled ‘terrorist team’ in northwest

1 min read

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has dismantled a “team of terrorists” in the northwest of the country, state media reported on Tuesday.

Ground forces of the IRGC dismantled a “counter-revolutionary terrorist team” early Tuesday that was planning to enter Iran from its northwestern borders, according to state news agency IRNA.

Several members of the “terrorist team” were killed and wounded in the operation, and their equipment was confiscated by the IRGC, IRNA reported. The agency did not elaborate on the exact location of the operation.

The IRGC warned that any action “against the security and territorial integrity of Iran will be met with a decisive and firm response,” the report added.

The province shares borders with Turkey and Iraq. The border with Turkey is 550 kilometers (341 miles) long.

The area has experienced occasional clashes between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists, as well as militants linked to ISIS.

