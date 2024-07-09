Israel says fighter jet intercepts ‘suspicious aerial target’ approaching from east

Israel’s military said on Tuesday it deployed a fighter jet to intercept what it described as a “suspicious aerial target” that was approaching southern Israel from the east.
The military, in a statement, said the target did not cross into Israeli territory.
