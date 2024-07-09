Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Israel’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet takes part in an aerial display during a graduation ceremony of Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim base in the Negev desert, on June 23, 2022. (AFP)
Israel’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. (File photo: AFP)

Israel says fighter jet intercepts ‘suspicious aerial target’ approaching from east

Reuters, Jerusalem 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Israel’s military said on Tuesday it deployed a fighter jet to intercept what it described as a “suspicious aerial target” that was approaching southern Israel from the east.

The military, in a statement, said the target did not cross into Israeli territory.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Gaza war death toll at 38,193, health ministry says

Three Gazans found dead after release from Israeli custody, relative and witness say

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size