Israel says Lebanon rocket fire kills two in annexed Golan Heights

Israeli police said two people were killed Tuesday by rocket fire in the Golan Heights, after the military said 40 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into the annexed territory.

“The deaths of a man and a woman were determined on the spot by medical teams,” police said in a statement.

