Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Fires blaze near a road, after Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it launched more than 200 rockets and a swarm of drones at Israeli military sites, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 4, 2024. (Reuters)
Fires blaze near a road, after Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it launched more than 200 rockets and a swarm of drones at Israeli military sites, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 4, 2024. (Reuters)

Lebanese Hezbollah shares video it says shows surveillance of Israeli-occupied Golan

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Lebanon’s Hezbollah published an almost 10-minute video on Tuesday showing footage of 17 military sites in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights which it said had been gathered by the armed group’s surveillance aircraft.

The video is the second episode in a series intended to show how far Hezbollah’s surveillance of Israel has reached as tensions mount over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza and over frequent exchanges of fire across Lebanon’s border with Israel.

The Iran-aligned group published a more than nine-minute video in June of what it said was surveillance footage of locations in Israel, including the city of Haifa’s airport and sea ports.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Publishing this video sends a clear message to the enemy and its army,” said Hezbollah media relations officer Muhammad Afif.

“The importance stems from demonstrating our technical and technological capabilities in the field of surveillance and obtaining necessary information we need in times of war,” Afif added.

Lebanese pro-Iranian television channel al-Mayadeen said in June, after the first video was published, that unmanned aircraft had bypassed Israel’s defense systems and returned to Lebanon without being detected or shot down.

Hezbollah has sent both surveillance and attack drones into Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last October, and has said the drone launches are in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has been gradually intensifying for months, raising fears of a full-scale war, which both sides say they wish to avoid and diplomats are working to prevent it.

The United States and France are working on a negotiated settlement to the hostilities along Lebanon’s southern border with Israel.

Read more:

Monitor says two killed in Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle in Syria

Pagers and drones: How Hezbollah aims to counter Israel’s high-tech surveillance

US tells Lebanon it opposes payments to families of killed Hezbollah fighters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size