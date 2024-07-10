Abbas Araghchi tipped to become Iran’s new foreign minister: Report

2 min read

Former Iranian deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi is likely to become Iran’s new foreign minister, a state-affiliated news agency reported on Wednesday.

Citing an “informed source,” the Tasnim news agency said advisors to President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian have “almost reached a final conclusion” about the foreign minister post, and “the most likely option” is Araghchi.

Tasnim added that Araghchi has in recent days “cooperated and consulted directly” with Pezeshkian in the president-elect’s discussions and correspondence with some regional leaders and heads of Iran-backed militias.

Pezeshkian, who last week won a presidential election brought forward following Ebrahim Raisi’s death in May, wrote a letter to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah saying that Iran’s support for the Lebanese group and other Tehran-backed militias would “continue with strength,” state media reported on Monday.

The president-elect, expected to take the oath of office in parliament later this month, has also held phone calls with several leaders this week, including those of Russia, Turkey, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, and Azerbaijan, according to state media.

In Iran, the supreme leader, not the president, holds ultimate authority over all state matters, including foreign policy and the nuclear program. Ali Khamenei, 85, has been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989.

Who is Abbas Araghchi?

Araghchi, 61, joined the foreign ministry in the late 1980s. He served as deputy foreign minister from 2017 to 2021 and held several other posts, including ambassador to Finland and Japan.

Araghchi was one of the key negotiators of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which fell apart after the unilateral withdrawal of the US in 2018.

He served as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator during the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Vienna in 2021 aimed at reviving the 2015 deal before being replaced by Ali Bagher-Kani later that year.

Araghchi was also a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).

