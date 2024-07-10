France says Israeli strikes on Gaza schools ‘unacceptable’

1 min read

France on Wednesday condemned Israel’s recent deadly air strikes on schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, declaring such tactics “unacceptable.”

“We call for these strikes to be fully investigated,” the foreign ministry said, highlighting a strike on Tuesday on a school near the southern city of Khan Yunis.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is unacceptable that schools, especially those housing civilians displaced by the fighting, should be targeted,” the ministry statement said.

“We call on Israel to do its utmost to protect civilians in the conduct of military operations and to fully respect international humanitarian law, in particular the principles of proportionality and distinction.”

Israel is carrying out a large-scale military operation in Gaza to root out Hamas militants in the wake of a cross-border assault on October 7 last year.

The Israeli assault has killed at least 38,295 people, mostly civilians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Hundreds of thousands have been displaced within the densely populated territory.

In the past four days, deadly strikes have hit four schools used as shelters, sparking international outrage.

Read more:

Israeli strike on Gaza school ‘unacceptable,’ Germany says

Israeli forces continue Gaza offensive hours after deadly strike on displacement camp

Yemen’s Houthis target Maersk Sentosa ship with missiles in Arabian Sea