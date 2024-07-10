Theme
Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators marched through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on January 4, 2024. (AFP)
Vessel off Yemen’s Mokha reports explosion nearby, says crew safe: UKMTO

Reuters, Dubai 
Published: Updated:
1 min read

The captain of a vessel located 40 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha reported an explosion in close proximity to the ship, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday.

UKMTO said the vessel and crew are safe.

