Vessel off Yemen’s Mokha reports explosion nearby, says crew safe: UKMTO

The captain of a vessel located 40 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha reported an explosion in close proximity to the ship, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday.

UKMTO said the vessel and crew are safe.

