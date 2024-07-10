Vessel off Yemen’s Mokha reports explosion nearby, says crew safe: UKMTO

The captain of a vessel located 40 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha reported an explosion in close proximity to the ship, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday.
UKMTO said the vessel and crew are safe.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Yemen’s Houthis target Maersk Sentosa ship with missiles in Arabian Sea
Yemen’s Houthi militants could free rival political leader held since 2015, UN says
-
Yemen’s Houthis target Maersk Sentosa ship with missiles in Arabian Sea
Yemen’s Houthis said on Tuesday they targeted the Maersk Sentosa ship in the ...
Gulf
-
Yemen’s Houthi militants could free rival political leader held since 2015, UN says
Yemen’s Houthi militant group could free a political leader with ties to the ...
Middle East
-
Palau-flagged cargo vessel Verbena towed to safety after Houthi attack: JMIC
The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) confirmed on ...
Gulf