Ultra-Orthodox Jews line up at an Israeli draft office to process their exemptions from mandatory military service at a recruitment base in Kiryat Ono, Israel, March 28, 2024. (Reuters)
Israel to send draft notices to ultra-orthodox Jews in weeks

Reuters
1 min read

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday draft notices would be delivered in the next few weeks to some ultra-Orthodox Jews who had previously been exempt from serving in the Israeli military.

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled last month that the defense ministry must end the longstanding exemption for ultra-Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service.

Speaking in the Israeli parliament, Gallant said the plan was to send out thousands of draft notices, though not all served with such notices would end up serving.

The fractious coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu relies on two ultra-Orthodox parties who oppose the end of the exemption. However, the armed forces say they need more recruits to keep Israel safe and sustain the war against the Hamas militant group in Gaza.

Israeli forces continue Gaza offensive hours after deadly strike on displacement camp

Israel’s Gallant claims 60 pct of Hamas fighters killed or wounded

