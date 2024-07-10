Theme
Children check the destruction at a UN-run school after Israeli bombardment in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on July 9, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (AFP)
Israeli strike on Gaza school ‘unacceptable,’ Germany says

AFP
1 min read

Germany said Wednesday that a deadly Israeli strike on a school in southern Gaza being used as a shelter was “unacceptable” and called for a rapid investigation into the incident.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

“People seeking shelter in schools getting killed is unacceptable. Civilians, especially children, must not get caught in the crossfire,” the foreign ministry posted on X. “The repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army must stop and an investigation must come quickly.”

